Small Cap Stock Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is a 0 – Analysts

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) has a beta value of -0.1 and has seen 5,390,109 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.64 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.33% during that session. The FAMI stock price is -474.42% off its 52-week high price of $2.47 and 30.23% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Despite being -4.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the FAMI stock price touched $0.472 or saw a rise of 8.69%. Year-to-date, Farmmi, Inc. shares have moved -64.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) have changed -13.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +292.6%.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.08% with a share float percentage of 9.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farmmi, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 375.2 Thousand shares worth more than $408.97 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 90.12 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.23 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.