Short term estimates and forecasts for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 3,220,560 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $167.63 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -12.42% during that session. The STAF stock price is -358.58% off its 52-week high price of $20.04 and 29.98% above the 52-week low of $3.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.39.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Despite being -12.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the STAF stock price touched $6.75-3 or saw a rise of 34.66%. Year-to-date, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 9.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) have changed 19.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 243.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +243.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 243.25% from the levels at last check today.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 113.14%, compared to 18.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.1% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -193.2%.