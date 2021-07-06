Short term estimates and forecasts for Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) has a beta value of -0.05 and has seen 4,201,455 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.2 per share which meant it gained $1.74 on the day or 9.97% during that session. The NEGG stock price is -22.14% off its 52-week high price of $23.45 and 85.42% above the 52-week low of $2.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 957.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Sporting 9.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the NEGG stock price touched $23.45- or saw a rise of 18.12%. Year-to-date, Newegg Commerce, Inc. shares have moved 362.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 84.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) have changed 86.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 551.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 129.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +129.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 129.17% from current levels.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +52.2%.