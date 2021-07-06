Short term estimates and forecasts for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 6,138,223 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.2 Million, closed the last trade at $6.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.15% during that session. The CUEN stock price is -61.86% off its 52-week high price of $10.44 and 68.37% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +51.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -101.2%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.92% with a share float percentage of 2.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cuentas Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 25.75 Thousand shares worth more than $88.07 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 13.52 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.22 Thousand and represent 0.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 48265 shares of worth $146.24 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.1 Thousand shares of worth $3.76 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.