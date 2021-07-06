Short term estimates and forecasts for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,357,003 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.94 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The CERE stock price is -35.06% off its 52-week high price of $31.09 and 60.9% above the 52-week low of $9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Despite being -0.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the CERE stock price touched $31.09- or saw a rise of 25.99%. Year-to-date, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 38.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 83.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have changed 71.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +30.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.77% from the levels at last check today.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +20.4%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.88% with a share float percentage of 100.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 60.63 Million shares worth more than $832.48 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 47.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.11 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.19 Million and represent 4.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 1950000 shares of worth $28.37 Million while later fund manager owns 1.88 Million shares of worth $27.3 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.