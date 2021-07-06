Short term estimates and forecasts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,063,617 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $588.77 Million, closed the last trade at $4.06 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 8.27% during that session. The BITF stock price is -146.31% off its 52-week high price of $10 and 94.73% above the 52-week low of $0.214. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.62 while the price target rests at a high of $6.62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.05% from current levels.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.95% shares in the company for having 6384771 shares of worth $32.37 Million while later fund manager owns 175.24 Thousand shares of worth $745.64 Thousand as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.