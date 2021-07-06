Short term estimates and forecasts for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,523,259 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.28 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 9.14% during that session. The AVIR stock price is -304.51% off its 52-week high price of $94.17 and 19.59% above the 52-week low of $18.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Sporting 9.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the AVIR stock price touched $27.85- or saw a rise of 16.41%. Year-to-date, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -44.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) have changed 13.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 143.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $104. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +346.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.16% from current levels.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +23.6%.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.09% with a share float percentage of 71.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.45 Million shares worth more than $269.38 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 6.41 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $267.87 Million and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 3009767 shares of worth $226.82 Million while later fund manager owns 660.13 Thousand shares of worth $49.75 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.8% of company’s outstanding stock.