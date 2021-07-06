Short term estimates and forecasts for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 32,674,319 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.83 Billion, closed the recent trade at $52.77 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The AMC stock price is -37.62% off its 52-week high price of $72.62 and 96.38% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 73.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 156.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.93.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -90.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -98.1% from the levels at last check today.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2350.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80%, compared to 35.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.7% and 93.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +94.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.01% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +91.9%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.37% with a share float percentage of 23.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.44 Million shares worth more than $382.28 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.33 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.09 Million and represent 5.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 12443219 shares of worth $127.05 Million while later fund manager owns 10.77 Million shares of worth $109.99 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.