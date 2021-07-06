Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) lost -5.24% in a month.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,543,447 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $167.53 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.12 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The BBIG stock price is -128.16% off its 52-week high price of $9.4 and 73.06% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the BBIG stock price touched $4.18-4 or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares have moved 190.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have changed -5.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +74.5%.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.28% with a share float percentage of 10.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vinco Ventures, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.35 Million shares worth more than $3.45 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rovida Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 229.97 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $588.73 Thousand and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.29% shares in the company for having 1198069 shares of worth $3.07 Million while later fund manager owns 112.89 Thousand shares of worth $289Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.