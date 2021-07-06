Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) lost -68.07% in a month.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 3.34 and has seen 1,838,500 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The RCON stock price is -343.04% off its 52-week high price of $17.5 and 81.01% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Despite being -3.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the RCON stock price touched $4.53-1 or saw a rise of 13.65%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology, Ltd. shares have moved 166.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed -68.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 473.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 105.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 153.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +153.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 153.16% from the levels at last check today.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +35.8%.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.95% with a share float percentage of 2.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recon Technology, Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 49.02 Thousand shares worth more than $317.66 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 25.64 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.17 Thousand and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 16084 shares of worth $104.22 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.89 Thousand shares of worth $59.17 Thousand as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.