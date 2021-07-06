Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) lost -40.94% in a month.

The consensus among analysts is that MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 269% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +269% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 269% from the levels at last check today.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.34 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $4.21 Million and $4.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.6% for the current quarter and -31.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.02% with a share float percentage of 17.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoSys, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 151.96 Thousand shares worth more than $586.58 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 72.99 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $281.75 Thousand and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 55607 shares of worth $214.64 Thousand while later fund manager owns 19.88 Thousand shares of worth $76.72 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.