Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) gained 34.22% in a month.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 24,841,471 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.67 per share which meant it lost -$2.02 on the day or -5.82% during that session. The LI stock price is -46.01% off its 52-week high price of $47.7 and 56.2% above the 52-week low of $14.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Despite being -5.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the LI stock price touched $36.66- or saw a rise of 10.88%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc. shares have moved 13.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have changed 34.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Li Auto Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40%, compared to 29.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.6% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +110.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $682.61 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $814.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $300.99 Million and $386.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 126.8% for the current quarter and 110.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.1%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.86% with a share float percentage of 15.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.8 Million shares worth more than $370.09 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coatue Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12.79 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.68 Million and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 3139670 shares of worth $61.98 Million while later fund manager owns 1.54 Million shares of worth $38.58 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.