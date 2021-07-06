Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) lost -22.95% in a month.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 1,025,601 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.86 Million, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -4.86% during that session. The IZEA stock price is -217.02% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 71.79% above the 52-week low of $0.663. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Despite being -4.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the IZEA stock price touched $2.68-1 or saw a rise of 12.31%. Year-to-date, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have moved 29.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) have changed -22.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.15 while the price target rests at a high of $4.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.6% from current levels.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64%, compared to 2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and -33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +45.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.13 Million and $4.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 91.4% for the current quarter and 73.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +13.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.88% with a share float percentage of 3.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IZEA Worldwide, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 789.56 Thousand shares worth more than $1.44 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 255.61 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $465.22 Thousand and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1699395 shares of worth $6.41 Million while later fund manager owns 767.75 Thousand shares of worth $1.4 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.