Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) -18.54 % down, YTD

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1,884,786 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.4 per share which meant it lost -$1.67 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The JKS stock price is -78.97% off its 52-week high price of $90.2 and 63.17% above the 52-week low of $18.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Despite being -3.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the JKS stock price touched $58.39- or saw a rise of 13.68%. Year-to-date, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares have moved -18.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have changed 20.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.29%, compared to 8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -102.5% and -50.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -75.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.86%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.74% with a share float percentage of 52.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.75 Million shares worth more than $114.67 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.79 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.66 Million and represent 6.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.19% shares in the company for having 1538943 shares of worth $56.34 Million while later fund manager owns 932.49 Thousand shares of worth $34.14 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.