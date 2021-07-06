Shares in GameStop Corp. (GME) 948.41 % up, YTD

The consensus among analysts is that GameStop Corp. (GME) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Despite being -3.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the GME stock price touched $216.83 or saw a rise of 8.91%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved 948.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed -20.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -65.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $190. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -94.92% from the levels at last check today.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +976.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.52%, compared to 28.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.1% and 26.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +37.8%.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.03% with a share float percentage of 50.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GameStop Corp. having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.18 Million shares worth more than $1.74 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.54 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 Billion and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.11% shares in the company for having 3672820 shares of worth $815.37 Million while later fund manager owns 1.47 Million shares of worth $279.7 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.