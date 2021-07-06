Shares in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) -5.94 % down, YTD

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) has a beta value of -0.94 and has seen 2,494,533 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.21 Million, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The EVK stock price is -191.23% off its 52-week high price of $8.3 and 71.93% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 653.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 361.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Despite being -1.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the EVK stock price touched $3.18-1 or saw a rise of 10.38%. Year-to-date, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. shares have moved -5.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) have changed 25.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 272.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +158.2%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.3% with a share float percentage of 4.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 98.8 Thousand shares worth more than $263.8 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 52Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.84 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 27000 shares of worth $72.09 Thousand while later fund manager owns 25Thousand shares of worth $66.75 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.