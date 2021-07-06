Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) -37.78 % down, YTD

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 39,326,947 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.42 per share which meant it lost -$1.29 on the day or -11.02% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -176.87% off its 52-week high price of $28.85 and 39.44% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 59.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Despite being -11.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the CLOV stock price touched $14.44- or saw a rise of 27.74%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares have moved -37.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed 15.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.63% from the levels at last check today.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32%.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.19% with a share float percentage of 140.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clover Health Investments, Corp. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC with over 96.33 Million shares worth more than $728.26 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC held 64.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 26.19 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.96 Million and represent 17.66% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 10001915 shares of worth $75.61 Million while later fund manager owns 8.59 Million shares of worth $64.92 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.79% of company’s outstanding stock.