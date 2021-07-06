RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) investors to reap big returns again

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,159,347 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -3.88% during that session. The RLX stock price is -315.18% off its 52-week high price of $35 and 6.41% above the 52-week low of $7.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -365.3%.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.67% with a share float percentage of 8.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLX Technology Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coatue Management, LLC with over 14.21 Million shares worth more than $147.17 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Coatue Management, LLC held 1.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.02 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.92 Million and represent 1.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 1206199 shares of worth $27.14 Million while later fund manager owns 1.01 Million shares of worth $10.45 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.