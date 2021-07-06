Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) surprises Wall Street with 16.12% stock price gain

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,834,759 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.91 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.09 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 16.12% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -361.72% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 48.8% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Sporting 16.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the PBTS stock price touched $2.86 or saw a rise of 28.32%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. shares have moved -12.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed 56.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 158.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 76.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 234.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +234.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 234.93% from the levels at last check today.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.21% with a share float percentage of 0.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 25.81 Thousand shares worth more than $77.93 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 20.24 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.12 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.