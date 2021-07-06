PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX): What is good about stock?

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1,029,064 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.99 Million, closed the last trade at $4.21 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 11.38% during that session. The PHX stock price is -3.8% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 67.7% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 359.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 523.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

Sporting 11.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the PHX stock price touched $4.37-3 or saw a rise of 3.66%. Year-to-date, PHX Minerals Inc. shares have moved 83.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have changed 33.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 116.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.99% from current levels.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PHX Minerals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +83.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 180%, compared to -6.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -93% and 157.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.51 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.54 Million and $4.37 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 140.3% for the current quarter and 93.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42.1%.

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.67%.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.61% with a share float percentage of 40.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PHX Minerals Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 2.69 Million shares worth more than $7.73 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Edenbrook Capital, LLC held 8.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Trigran Investments Inc, with the holding of over 2.16 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.21 Million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 293956 shares of worth $843.65 Thousand while later fund manager owns 223.32 Thousand shares of worth $640.92 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.