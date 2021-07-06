Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) has great growth outlook for 2021

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,860,560 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -44.09% off its 52-week high price of $31.08 and 17.2% above the 52-week low of $17.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.99% from current levels.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.7%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.16% with a share float percentage of 228.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 70.13 Million shares worth more than $1.55 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 30.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.72 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.64 Million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 1779413 shares of worth $42.03 Million while later fund manager owns 1.64 Million shares of worth $36.42 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.