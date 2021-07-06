Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) investors to reap big returns again

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,820,629 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $226.12 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.34 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The OEG stock price is -158.07% off its 52-week high price of $11.2 and 89.61% above the 52-week low of $0.451. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the OEG stock price touched $4.81-9 or saw a rise of 9.36%. Year-to-date, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. shares have moved 99.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) have changed -8.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 145.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +245.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.29% from the levels at last check today.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +89.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.96%, compared to 15.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.6% and 84.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +223.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.03 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.78 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 183.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -113.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.98% with a share float percentage of 20.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orbital Energy Group, Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.63 Million shares worth more than $9.97 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 1.48 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9Million and represent 2.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 1463335 shares of worth $5.19 Million while later fund manager owns 1.19 Million shares of worth $7.25 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.