NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) has great growth outlook for 2021

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,771,052 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.3 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.94% during that session. The NXE stock price is -17.21% off its 52-week high price of $5.04 and 68.84% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Sporting 0.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the NXE stock price touched $4.43-2 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd. shares have moved 55.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) have changed -11.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.53% from current levels.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.81% with a share float percentage of 27.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexGen Energy Ltd. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 7.59 Million shares worth more than $27.56 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 7.42 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.92 Million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 9791565 shares of worth $37.21 Million while later fund manager owns 9.32 Million shares of worth $43.24 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.