Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD): What is good about stock?

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 20,559,257 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $473.48 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -1.08% during that session. The NAKD stock price is -448.39% off its 52-week high price of $3.4 and 89.34% above the 52-week low of $0.0661. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 94.95 Million shares.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Despite being -1.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the NAKD stock price touched $0.6828 or saw a rise of 10.31%. Year-to-date, Naked Brand Group Limited shares have moved 218.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) have changed -12.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +98.2%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.22% with a share float percentage of 0.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Naked Brand Group Limited having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 331.8 Thousand shares worth more than $237.24 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 252.3 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.4 Thousand and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.