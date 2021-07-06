Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has great growth outlook for 2021

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,431,281 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $765.58 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.17% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -71.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.77 and 91.1% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Despite being -1.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the MNMD stock price touched $3.87-1 or saw a rise of 12.92%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved 10.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 5.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.13 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +78.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.55% from the levels at last check today.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -70%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.81% with a share float percentage of 0.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are tru Independence LLC with over 167.29 Thousand shares worth more than $466.66 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, tru Independence LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gofen & Glossberg LLC, with the holding of over 72.5 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.24 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SSgA SPDR ETFS Europe I-SPDR MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-Advisorshares Vice ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 101900 shares of worth $346.46 Thousand while later fund manager owns 80Thousand shares of worth $272Thousand as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.