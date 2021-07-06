Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) climbs 3.85%, marking win over bears

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,142,762 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.59 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -231.6% off its 52-week high price of $31.8 and 30.24% above the 52-week low of $6.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Sporting 3.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the RIDE stock price touched $11.65- or saw a rise of 17.7%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved -52.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed -23.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +108.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -89.57% from the levels at last check today.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -96.2%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.51% with a share float percentage of 35.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lordstown Motors Corp. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.39 Million shares worth more than $98.8 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.6 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.13 Million and represent 2.6% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 2936980 shares of worth $29.08 Million while later fund manager owns 2.82 Million shares of worth $33.14 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.