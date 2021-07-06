Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Forecast to gain 63.04% to hit Consensus price target

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 17,477,434 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $240.34 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The ITRM stock price is -117.03% off its 52-week high price of $2.995 and 67.32% above the 52-week low of $0.451. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Despite being -2.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the ITRM stock price touched $2.475 or saw a rise of 44.13%. Year-to-date, Iterum Therapeutics plc shares have moved 39.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have changed -13.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +81.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.93% from the levels at last check today.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +69.5%.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.58% with a share float percentage of 9.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iterum Therapeutics plc having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners X LLC with over 1.73 Million shares worth more than $2.44 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Canaan Partners X LLC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.54 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 Million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.