Investor confidence shakens after Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) share prices loss -$0.69

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) has a beta value of 0.9 and has seen 1,273,973 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.54 Million, closed the last trade at $2.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -18.85% during that session. The WTT stock price is -41.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.2 and 67.34% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) trade information

Despite being -18.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the WTT stock price touched $4.20-2 or saw a rise of 29.29%. Year-to-date, Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. shares have moved 67.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) have changed 73.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.41% from current levels.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +70%.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.18% with a share float percentage of 34.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Horton Capital Management, LLC with over 2.19 Million shares worth more than $3.72 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Horton Capital Management, LLC held 10.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.86 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.16 Million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 305882 shares of worth $520Thousand while later fund manager owns 244.98 Thousand shares of worth $480.15 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.