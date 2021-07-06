Investor confidence shakens after TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) share prices loss -$0.5

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,362,110 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $62.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The TSP stock price is -27.58% off its 52-week high price of $79.84 and 48.66% above the 52-week low of $32.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39.28% from current levels.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.5%.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 4590460 shares of worth $176Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $39.18 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.