Investor confidence shakens after New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) share prices loss -$0.86

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 2,473,221 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.69 Million, closed the last trade at $5.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -13.33% during that session. The GBR stock price is -454.38% off its 52-week high price of $30.99 and 81.22% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) trade information

Despite being -13.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the GBR stock price touched $7.35-2 or saw a rise of 23.95%. Year-to-date, New Concept Energy, Inc. shares have moved 188.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) have changed 8.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 209.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 115.6.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -186.7%.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.99% with a share float percentage of 5.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Concept Energy, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 47.03 Thousand shares worth more than $201.76 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 33.44 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.47 Thousand and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 33400 shares of worth $143.29 Thousand while later fund manager owns 29.46 Thousand shares of worth $126.4 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.