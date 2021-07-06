Investor confidence shakens after Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) share prices loss -$6.11 – Marketing Sentinel
Investor confidence shakens after Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) share prices loss -$6.11

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,092,923 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.08 per share which meant it lost -$6.11 on the day or -14.83% during that session. The CRCT stock price is -35.01% off its 52-week high price of $47.36 and 48.69% above the 52-week low of $18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 818.84 Million shares.

Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +294.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.7%.

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.85% with a share float percentage of 98.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cricut, Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management Inc. with over 2.45 Million shares worth more than $48.39 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Granahan Investment Management Inc. held 14.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.46 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.81 Million and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.19% shares in the company for having 688669 shares of worth $13.63 Million while later fund manager owns 175.53 Thousand shares of worth $3.47 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.

