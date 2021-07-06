Investor confidence shakens after Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) share prices loss -$0.44

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 9,132,559 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23 Billion, closed the last trade at $10 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -4.21% during that session. The CLNE stock price is -97.9% off its 52-week high price of $19.79 and 78.2% above the 52-week low of $2.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.66 Million shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Despite being -4.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the CLNE stock price touched $11.19- or saw a rise of 10.63%. Year-to-date, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have moved 27.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have changed 23%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -350%, compared to 9.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.96 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $59.85 Million and $70.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.2% for the current quarter and 17.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -149.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.97% with a share float percentage of 52.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 11.26 Million shares worth more than $154.66 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 5.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.25 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.81 Million and represent 5.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.76% shares in the company for having 7509631 shares of worth $59.48 Million while later fund manager owns 3.65 Million shares of worth $50.08 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.