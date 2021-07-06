Investor confidence returns after ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) share prices gain $0.67

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 46,864,754 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.53 Billion, closed the recent trade at $12.32 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 5.75% during that session. The WISH stock price is -166.64% off its 52-week high price of $32.85 and 38.96% above the 52-week low of $7.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 105.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Sporting 5.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the WISH stock price touched $14.29- or saw a rise of 13.07%. Year-to-date, ContextLogic Inc. shares have moved -31.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have changed 49.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +94.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.6% from the levels at last check today.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -447.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 76.6%.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.76% with a share float percentage of 97.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ContextLogic Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 103.77 Million shares worth more than $1.64 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 20.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, with the holding of over 63.39 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1Billion and represent 12.55% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 3937094 shares of worth $62.21 Million while later fund manager owns 1.97 Million shares of worth $31.17 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.