Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) climbs 4.19%, marking win over bears

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,767,144 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $752.47 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.38 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 4.19% during that session. The HUT stock price is -141.64% off its 52-week high price of $13 and 89.22% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 160.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +160.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 160.22% from the levels at last check today.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.12% with a share float percentage of 14.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Captrust Financial Advisors with over 19.71 Thousand shares worth more than $149.29 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Captrust Financial Advisors held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.93% shares in the company for having 8456098 shares of worth $46.09 Million while later fund manager owns 129.27 Thousand shares of worth $526.12 Thousand as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.