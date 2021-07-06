Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) climbs 4.19%, marking win over bears – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) climbs 4.19%, marking win...

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) climbs 4.19%, marking win over bears

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,767,144 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $752.47 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.38 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 4.19% during that session. The HUT stock price is -141.64% off its 52-week high price of $13 and 89.22% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 Million shares.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

The consensus among analysts is that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 160.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +160.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 160.22% from the levels at last check today.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.12% with a share float percentage of 14.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Captrust Financial Advisors with over 19.71 Thousand shares worth more than $149.29 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Captrust Financial Advisors held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.93% shares in the company for having 8456098 shares of worth $46.09 Million while later fund manager owns 129.27 Thousand shares of worth $526.12 Thousand as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam