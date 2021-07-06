How is the Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) performance outlook for the coming months?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 9,704,916 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.33 Million, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.71% during that session. The VERB stock price is -70.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.1 and 49.45% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Despite being -4.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the VERB stock price touched $2.53 or saw a rise of 28.06%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company, Inc. shares have moved 10.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed 54.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +119.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.36% from current levels.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verb Technology Company, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60%, compared to 2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.1% and 44.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -1.8%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.25% with a share float percentage of 9.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verb Technology Company, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.62 Million shares worth more than $2.27 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.31% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 1.31 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 Million and represent 10.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.35% shares in the company for having 1018873 shares of worth $1.43 Million while later fund manager owns 573.43 Thousand shares of worth $802.8 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.7% of company’s outstanding stock.