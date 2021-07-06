How is the TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) performance outlook for the coming months?

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 3,003,186 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.82 Million, closed the last trade at $6.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -9.34% during that session. The MEDS stock price is -66.46% off its 52-week high price of $10.82 and 52.31% above the 52-week low of $3.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Despite being -9.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the MEDS stock price touched $9.49-3 or saw a rise of 31.51%. Year-to-date, TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. shares have moved 22.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) have changed 72.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 306.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 61.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.25 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.54% from current levels.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.87% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.6% and -350% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.27 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.59 Million and $6.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -65.6% for the current quarter and -60.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -586.1%.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.79% with a share float percentage of 34.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are National Asset Management, Inc. with over 275.65 Thousand shares worth more than $1.44 Million. As of March 30, 2021, National Asset Management, Inc. held 3.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Heartland Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 249.2 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 Million and represent 3.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 249200 shares of worth $1.31 Million while later fund manager owns 89.98 Thousand shares of worth $391.42 Thousand as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.