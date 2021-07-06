How is the Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) performance outlook for the coming months?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 4,288,647 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.05 Million, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -6.2% during that session. The POAI stock price is -90.08% off its 52-week high price of $2.3 and 47.93% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Despite being -6.2% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the POAI stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares have moved 65.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) have changed -12.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 313.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +313.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 313.22% from current levels.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +62.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +67.7%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.29% with a share float percentage of 7.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Predictive Oncology Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.05 Million shares worth more than $2.48 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 593.27 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $717.85 Thousand and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 295185 shares of worth $357.17 Thousand while later fund manager owns 241.89 Thousand shares of worth $292.69 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.