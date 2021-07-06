How is the Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) performance outlook for the coming months?

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,302,087 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $250.35 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.21 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The ORPH stock price is -978.64% off its 52-week high price of $77.77 and 34.12% above the 52-week low of $4.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the ORPH stock price touched $8.87-1 or saw a rise of 19.05%. Year-to-date, Orphazyme A/S shares have moved -33.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) have changed 42.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 731.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 65.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $19.88. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +175.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -86.13% from the levels at last check today.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.83% with a share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orphazyme A/S having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 133.54 Thousand shares worth more than $1.12 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 122.11 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 Million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.