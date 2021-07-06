How is the Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) performance outlook for the coming months?

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1,597,610 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.64 Million, closed the last trade at $4.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -8.75% during that session. The OCUP stock price is -181.84% off its 52-week high price of $13.81 and 24.9% above the 52-week low of $3.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

Despite being -8.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the OCUP stock price touched $7.00-3 or saw a rise of 30%. Year-to-date, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. shares have moved -24.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) have changed 0.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 531.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 347.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 425.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +491.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 348.98% from current levels.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +39.4%.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.72% with a share float percentage of 17.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altium Capital Management, LP with over 397.04 Thousand shares worth more than $2.31 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Altium Capital Management, LP held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 119.55 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $694.59 Thousand and represent 0.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 13673 shares of worth $79.44 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.72 Thousand shares of worth $33.25 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.