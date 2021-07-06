How is the Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) performance outlook for the coming months?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 121,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $222.53 Million, closed the last trade at $20.29 per share which meant it gained $5.21 on the day or 34.55% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -26.17% off its 52-week high price of $25.6 and 94.38% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 198.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31% from current levels.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.45% with a share float percentage of 22.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marin Software Incorporated having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 434.54 Thousand shares worth more than $773.49 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 194.11 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.52 Thousand and represent 3.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 159630 shares of worth $284.14 Thousand while later fund manager owns 80.48 Thousand shares of worth $144.06 Thousand as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.