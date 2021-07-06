How is the KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) performance outlook for the coming months?

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1,806,482 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.89 Million, closed the last trade at $3.99 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 6.68% during that session. The KBSF stock price is -46.12% off its 52-week high price of $5.83 and 58.65% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 393.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

Sporting 6.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the KBSF stock price touched $4.49-1 or saw a rise of 11.14%. Year-to-date, KBS Fashion Group Limited shares have moved 35.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) have changed 22.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 198.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.15% with a share float percentage of 15.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KBS Fashion Group Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 227.22 Thousand shares worth more than $747.55 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 31.35 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.14 Thousand and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.