How is the Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) performance outlook for the coming months?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 33,105,469 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.54 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.9 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The XELA stock price is -311.58% off its 52-week high price of $7.82 and 47.89% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 198.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the XELA stock price touched $3.11 or saw a rise of 38.62%. Year-to-date, Exela Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 53.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have changed 25.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 110.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +110.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 110.53% from the levels at last check today.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $314.11 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $393.6 Million and $365.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.2% for the current quarter and -17.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +65.3%.