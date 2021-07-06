How is the EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) performance outlook for the coming months?

The consensus among analysts is that EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Despite being -6.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the EH stock price touched $44.38- or saw a rise of 14.69%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Limited shares have moved 79.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have changed 16.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -15.5%.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.39% with a share float percentage of 15.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Limited having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Growth Interface Management Llc with over 1.85 Million shares worth more than $68.52 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Growth Interface Management Llc held 5.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, with the holding of over 745.77 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.62 Million and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 169000 shares of worth $6.26 Million while later fund manager owns 99.45 Thousand shares of worth $6.6 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.