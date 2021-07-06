How is the Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) performance outlook for the coming months?

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) has a beta value of 3.06 and has seen 66,335,219 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.21 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.88 per share which meant it gained $2.91 on the day or 32.44% during that session. The BLIN stock price is -21.04% off its 52-week high price of $14.38 and 86.45% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Sporting 32.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the BLIN stock price touched $14.38- or saw a rise of 17.46%. Year-to-date, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. shares have moved 360.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 378.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) have changed 344.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 374.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 64.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -55.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -55.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.81% from the levels at last check today.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.25 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.63 Million and $2.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.5% for the current quarter and 44.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +77.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +92.8%.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.08% with a share float percentage of 21.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bridgeline Digital, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 241.94 Thousand shares worth more than $699.19 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 3.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 177.42 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $512.74 Thousand and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.1% shares in the company for having 70744 shares of worth $204.45 Thousand while later fund manager owns 48.1 Thousand shares of worth $139.01 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.