How is the Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) performance outlook for the coming months?

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,052,045 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $293.47 Million, closed the last trade at $14.46 per share which meant it gained $1.5 on the day or 11.57% during that session. The AGFY stock price is -48.2% off its 52-week high price of $21.43 and 52.9% above the 52-week low of $6.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 662.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 314.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +52.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.31% from current levels.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -344%.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.26% with a share float percentage of 11.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agrify Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Calamos Advisors LLC with over 271.57 Thousand shares worth more than $3.39 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Calamos Advisors LLC held 1.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 113Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 Million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 255735 shares of worth $3.28 Million while later fund manager owns 186.58 Thousand shares of worth $2.39 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.