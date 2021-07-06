Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) investors to reap big returns again

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 6,346,585 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -7.35% during that session. The HIMX stock price is -21.3% off its 52-week high price of $17.88 and 77.75% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Despite being -7.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the HIMX stock price touched $17.30- or saw a rise of 14.8%. Year-to-date, Himax Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 99.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have changed 12.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.69% from current levels.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Himax Technologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +99.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 246.67%, compared to 37.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4500% and 514.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +46.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $324.7 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $325.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $179Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +444.5%.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.27 at a share yield of 1.85%.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.55% with a share float percentage of 24.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Himax Technologies, Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 8.19 Million shares worth more than $111.79 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 4.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.48 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.51 Million and represent 2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 1149400 shares of worth $15.69 Million while later fund manager owns 1.01 Million shares of worth $13.58 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.