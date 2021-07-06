Here is a bargain stock you should look at : SOS Limited (SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 4,639,679 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $573.54 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.66% during that session. The SOS stock price is -417.26% off its 52-week high price of $15.88 and 60.59% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SOS Limited (SOS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Despite being -1.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the SOS stock price touched $3.61-1 or saw a rise of 14.4%. Year-to-date, SOS Limited shares have moved 108.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) have changed -14.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 551.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +551.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 551.47% from the levels at last check today.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.03 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $34.91 Million and $7.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -62.7% for the current quarter and 200.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +106.8%.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.82% with a share float percentage of 3.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOS Limited having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 1.73 Million shares worth more than $8.62 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 387.87 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.93 Million and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 1535492 shares of worth $5.17 Million while later fund manager owns 141.62 Thousand shares of worth $477.27 Thousand as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.