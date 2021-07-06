Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Polar Power, Inc. (POLA)

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 1,432,731 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.93 Million, closed the last trade at $10.16 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 6.61% during that session. The POLA stock price is -203.35% off its 52-week high price of $30.82 and 86.42% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 728.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Sporting 6.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the POLA stock price touched $10.65- or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Polar Power, Inc. shares have moved 112.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) have changed -0.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 940.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 146.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +146.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 146.06% from current levels.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.13 Million and $2.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 344% for the current quarter and 140% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -151.6%.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.07% with a share float percentage of 27.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polar Power, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 755.02 Thousand shares worth more than $10.49 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 5.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 243.62 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.38 Million and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 570688 shares of worth $5.51 Million while later fund manager owns 168.21 Thousand shares of worth $1.62 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.