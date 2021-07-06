Here is a bargain stock you should look at : LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1,727,717 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -5.32% during that session. The LX stock price is -37.56% off its 52-week high price of $15.42 and 46.12% above the 52-week low of $6.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Despite being -5.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the LX stock price touched $13.52- or saw a rise of 17.06%. Year-to-date, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 67.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have changed -1.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 352.08%, compared to 3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.3% and 30.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -76.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.97% with a share float percentage of 40.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. with over 15.51 Million shares worth more than $156.06 Million. As of March 30, 2021, OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. held 11.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cederberg Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 7.88 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.28 Million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.1% shares in the company for having 1486537 shares of worth $11.55 Million while later fund manager owns 1.24 Million shares of worth $9.63 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.