Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Atreca, Inc. (BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,998,104 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $330.2 Million, closed the last trade at $8.95 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The BCEL stock price is -161.01% off its 52-week high price of $23.36 and 14.19% above the 52-week low of $7.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 490.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Sporting 3.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the BCEL stock price touched $9.20-2 or saw a rise of 2.72%. Year-to-date, Atreca, Inc. shares have moved -44.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have changed -3.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 232.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +291.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 179.33% from current levels.

Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -12.1%.

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.31% with a share float percentage of 96.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atreca, Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.14 Million shares worth more than $63.46 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 13.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 3.53 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.16 Million and represent 11.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 797264 shares of worth $12.22 Million while later fund manager owns 676.53 Thousand shares of worth $6.1 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.